Listen to aespa’s electrifying remake of S.E.S.’s ‘Dreams Come True’

SM Entertainment girl group aespa have unveiled their remake of S.E.S.’s ‘Dreams Come True’ as part of their agency’s new “Remastering Project”.

On December 20, the rookie girl group revealed their rendition of the 1998 hit alongside its ethereal music video. aespa’s ‘Dreams Come True’ marks the first remake from the new “SM x YouTube Remastering Project”, which aims to reintroduce the history of K-pop to fans of the genre.

In the otherworldly new visual, aespa combine the dreamy aesthetics from S.E.S.’s original music video with their own edgy, futuristic signature style. The quartet perform the song’s choreography from a grand, purple-tinted room filled with alien-like flora in one scene, later moving to a massive platform alongside projections of their virtual AI, or æ counterparts.

“Funny how all dreams come true / My dreams come true / It’ll protect me / Even tiny love that I’ve cherished / You make me feel so good,” they sing on the chorus of the track.

The remake was first announced in early November during a joint online press conference held by SM CEO Lee Sung-soo and YouTube Head of Music Partnerships (Greater China and Korea) Lee Sun. “We have tried to add our own colours to the original track,” revealed member Giselle, who was also present.

SM and YouTube’s “Remastering Project” will include remasters of music videos and tracks by past SM Entertainment acts, as well as remakes and covers of early K-pop hits by the agency’s current roster of artists. “We thought we could use this opportunity to introduce the legacy of the past and contribute to K-pop’s further growth,” Lee had shared.

Earlier this month, SM Entertainment announced its plans for an upcoming online concert titled ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA’, set to take place on New Year’s Day (January 1).

Its line-up includes artists such as EXO, aespa, H.O.T’s Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, SUPER JUNIOR, Girls’ Generation – Oh!GG (Hyoyeon, Taeyeon, Yuri, Sunny, YoonA), SHINee, Red Velvet and NCT, as well as music DJs who are represented by the label.