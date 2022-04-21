aespa tease upcoming Coachella debut, hint at new album

aespa have shared new details about their upcoming projects, including their Coachella debut this weekend and an upcoming album.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the K-pop quartet dropped several hints about new projects, including their debut performance at the upcoming second weekend of the Coachella festival. aespa will be appearing on the festival’s main stage on April 23.

Earlier this week, in an announcement confirming aespa’s Coachella appearance, it was confirmed to NME that the group are set to perform an unreleased track during their set, which will also include other past hits such as ‘Savage’, ‘Next Level’ and ‘Black Mamba’.

Winter has since revealed details about the unreleased track, titled ‘Life’s Too Short’, telling Billboard that it will be a cut from a new album from aespa. “We are preparing a special performance of an unreleased track from our soon-to-be-released album and it’s called ‘Life’s Too Short’,” she shared.

“We’re singing the English version of the song so please stay tuned, hope you’re excited,” Winter added. Bandmate Giselle later noted that aespa will “be back in the US to promote our next album”. More information regarding aespa’s forthcoming record are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere in the interview, the girl group spoke about feeling “nerveous” about appearing at Coachella this weekend. “Truthfully, we don’t have much experience performing live in front of an audience since we debuted during the pandemic, so the thought of performing in front of a large audience at Coachella… made me feel very nervous,” said Karina.

apesa will be only the third-ever K-pop girl group to perform at the California-held annual music festival, after BLACKPINK in 2019 and 2NE1, who surprised fans by reuniting on stage after six years apart to perform their hit single ‘I Am The Best’ just last weekend.