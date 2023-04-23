Afroman is running for President to be “Pot Head Of State”

It’s been reported that Afroman has filed the necessary paperwork in order to run for president in the 2024 US election as an independent candidate.

In December, Afroman – real name Joseph Edgar Foreman – told fans he would be running for president while onstage in Missouri.

“Can I make the biggest announcement I ever made in my life?” he said. “I’m running for president in 20-20-fro! We gonna get legal weed everywhere.” Afroman then took to social media to confirm the announcement and shared his eight main priorities.

It’s now been reported via TMZ that Foreman filed the necessary paperwork to run as an independent candidate with the Federal Elections Commission earlier this week (April 18). As an independent candidate, Afroman wants to be USA’s “Cannabis Commander in Chief. Our Pot Head of State.”

Earlier this year, Afroman released the song ‘I Made It’ which features the lyrics “Born in ’74, a ghetto resident. 2024, Now I’m runnin’ for president.”

Previously, Foreman’s campaign manager Jason Savage said that “we need a candidate that is truly elected by the people, and for the people. We need a man that can step up and lead with a firm hand. The people are starved for a Commander in Chief, that leads from a place of love and not hate. In these dark times, we need a leader that truly embodies the American dream.”

“My candidate IS the American Dream,” he added.

If elected, Afroman’s eight main priorities are: decriminalisation of cannabis; criminal justice reform; law enforcement reform; immediate halt of all foreign aid; reparations for African Americans; promotion of unity, peace, and love; promote celebratory displays in professional sports; legalisation of prostitution.

Last month, Afroman was told he would be facing a lawsuit from seven law enforcement officers after he used footage from a police raid on one of his home in a music video.

“Afroman’s ongoing persecution by the overtly corrupt Adams County Sheriff’s Department perfectly highlights that this corruption of leadership has trickled down to law enforcement all across the country,” Savage said in a statement to TMZ.

“Criminal Justice Reform and Federal Marijuana Legalization remain two of the primary planks in his campaign platform. We are asking for your support as Afroman takes on this great and worthy cause as our Cannabis Commander in Chief.”

Late last year, Kanye West said that he asked Donald Trump to be his running mate when he aims to become US President in 2024.

