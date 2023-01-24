Against The Current announce Australian and Asian tour dates

New York pop-rock group Against The Current have announced their ‘Nightmares & Daydreams’ world tour – which includes a return to both Australia and Asia.

The trio’s world tour begins in North America this coming April, where they will be joined by Australian bands Trophy Eyes and Yours Truly. A six-date tour of Australia will then follow from late September, before the band head across to Asia in early October to perform in the Philippines, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.

The tour concludes with a run through the UK and Europe across November and December. A full list of the Australian and Asian tour dates are available below, and the full itinerary of the world tour can be viewed via the poster below:

An early-bird pre-sale for the Australian dates can be accessed today (January 25), with a general sale following on Friday January 27. Sign up for pre-sale here.

The tour is seemingly named after the band’s upcoming third studio album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2018 album ‘Past Lives’ and their 2021 ‘Fever’ EP. Two singles have been released from the album thus far: ‘Wildfire’ and ‘Blindfolded’, which were both released in 2022.

The ‘Nightmares & Daydreams’ tour will mark the third Australian visit for the band, having previously toured in 2014 and 2017. They were last in Japan, Taiwan and the Phillippines circa 2018, and have not performed in Singapore since 2016. The tour will also mark their first show in Hong Kong.

Against The Current’s ‘Nightmares & Daydreams’ Australian tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 28 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Friday 29 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Saturday 30 – Melbourne, Stay Gold

OCTOBER

Sunday 1 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Tuesday 3 – Adelaide, Jive Bar

Wednesday 4 – Perth, Amplifier Bar

Against The Current’s ‘Nightmares & Daydreams’ Asian tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Friday 6 – TBA

Sunday 8 – Manila, SM Skydome

Tuesday 10 – Tokyo, Ebisu Liquidroom

Thursday 12 – Hong Kong, Macpherson Stadium

Friday 13 – Taipei, Zepp New Taipei

Sunday 15 – TBA

Tuesday 17 – Singapore, Gateway Theatre