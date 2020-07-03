Agency return with new EP ‘Wild Possession’

Canberra post-punk band Agency have released their fourth EP, ‘Wild Possession.’

The six-track EP, released today (July 3), marks the band’s first new music in over four years. They simultaneously released their previous EPs, ‘I Know I’m In Flames’ and ‘Should We Go It Alone?,’ in May 2016.

Listen to ‘Wild Possession’ below:

Advertisement

Sydney community radio station FBi premiered the EP track ‘Buffaloes’ last week. The station’s late-night Tuesday program Stuck Together, hosted by Ben Hansen, featured the song.

The band wrote the song after the discovery of a tarantula cluster in the Northern Territory.

“I was initially struck by the beauty of such a unique discovery, but I quickly developed an affinity for the scientist as a character in the story,” said Luke Robert, the band’s lead vocalist and bassist.

Jonathan Boulet of Party Dozen produced, engineered, mixed and mastered the EP. The EP also features guest vocals from The Nation Blue and Harmony frontman Tom Lyngcoln.

Advertisement

The band originally recorded the EP circa mid-2017. In the interim, the band’s Sia Ahmad pursued a solo career under the moniker of Shoeb Ahmad. She released her debut album, ‘”quiver”,’ in May 2018.

The band have pledged all proceeds raised by EP sales to be split between Aboriginal Legal Service NSW/ACT, Pay The Rent and Black Lives Matter.