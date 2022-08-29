Agung Mango announces national ‘Man On The Go’ tour

Agung Mango has announced a seven-date national tour in support of his upcoming ‘Man On The Go’ EP.

The rapper will kick things off in Sydney on Friday September 30, performing at Mary’s Underground before rounding out that weekend with shows in Canberra and Wollongong. The tour will head to Brisbane next, playing the Black Bear Lodge on Friday October 7, followed by a show in Hobart the following night (October 8). A week later, the tour will wrap with gigs in Adelaide and Melbourne.

All seven shows will see Mango performing with a full backing band. Tickets are on sale now – you can find them here for everywhere except Brisbane, with tickets to that show available here.

Before embarking on his own tour, Mango will deliver two standalone performances at Phoenix Central Park in Sydney next Tuesday (September 6), and appear at two showcases during this year’s BIGSOUND in Brisbane. Tickets for those Sydney shows can be found here, and tickets for BIGSOUND are available here.

The Melbourne-based rapper and producer will release ‘Man On The Go’ on October 14. Featuring lead single ‘Runaway’, the EP will serve as Mango’s first long-form release since 2020, when he dropped his collaborative ‘Son Of Agung’ album with Nikodimos.

His first EP, ‘Openforbusiness’, arrived in 2019 as a five-track collab with local hip-hop trio 3K. April 2021, too, saw the release of a double A-side, ‘120fps / WISEFOOL’. Away from his solo material, Mango was most recently heard on 1300‘s debut mixtape ‘Foreign Language’, appearing on the song ‘No Rush’.

Agung Mango’s ‘Man On The Go’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 30 – Warrang/Sydney, Mary’s Underground

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Ngunnawal/Canberra, UC Hub

Sunday 2 – Dharawal/Wollongong, La La La’s

Friday 7 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Saturday 8 – nipaluna/Hobart, The Republic

Friday 14 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Unibar

Saturday 15 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Night Cat