Agung Mango shares new single ‘Runaway’, announces ‘Man On The Go’ EP

Agung Mango has shared a slinky new cut titled ‘Runaway’, landing alongside the news of his next body of work.

READ MORE: Agung Mango talks career goals and reps Melbourne at Laneway Festival 2020

In a press release, Agung explained that his new single “tells the story of the development of my younger self”, reflecting on his roots as he continues to evolve both as an artist and a man away from the spotlight. He continued: “Growing up, I came to understand that life isn’t always rainbows and sunshine, but that the path is both lined with flowers and shadowed by demons.

“This journey involved me finding comfort in my team and community, as well as discovering the unknown by allowing myself to be receptive to its lessons.”

Advertisement

Have a listen to ‘Runaway’ below:

‘Runaway’ is Agung’s first new tune for 2022, following the double A-side release of ‘120fps’ and ‘WISEFOOL’ last April. It’ll appear on his forthcoming EP ‘Man On The Go’, which was also announced today (July 28) and is due out on September 16 via Picked Last.

Before the EP’s release, Agung will perform two shows in early September. On Tuesday September 6, he’ll deliver a free set in Sydney as part of the Phoenix Central Park series. Later that week, he’ll appear in Brisbane as part of this year’s BIGSOUND Festival.

‘Man On The Go’ will be Mango’s first release since 2020, when he dropped his collaborative ‘Son Of Agung’ album with Nikodimos (who also produced ‘Runaway’ alongside Finbar Stuart and Eleftherios Kordabalos). The Melbourne rapper’s first EP, ‘Openforbusiness’, arrived in 2019 as a five-track collab with local hip-hop trio 3K.