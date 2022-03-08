Ailee releases first-ever all-English album, ‘I’m Lovin’ Amy’

Ailee has unveiled her first full-length English album, ‘I’m Lovin’ Amy’.

The Korean-American released the 12-track project yesterday (March 7). The record largly consists of English-language re-recording of songs from her previous releases – namely 2020’s ‘I’m’, and 2021’s ‘Lovin’’ and ‘Amy’ – and is by the new single, ‘Murder On The Dance Floor’.

“Look at what you made me do, look at what you made me do / Baby, know I saved this dance for you / Heart’s have gone all black and blue / You don’t know the mess you put me through / There’s a murder on the dance floor cuz of you,” she sings on the chorus.

Advertisement

The album marks Ailee’s third release under her new label The L1VE, which was founded by by VIXX’s Ravi. It follows last year’s ‘Amy’ and ‘Solo Christmas’, a special holiday track she had dropped in collaboration with labelmate Wheein of MAMAMOO.

Late last year, the singer featured on the South Korean YouTube channel It’s Live, where she performed a rock-tinged cover of EXO’s 2013 breakout single ‘Growl’ while accompanied by a live band.

Last year, Ailee appeared on an episode of Canadian-born singer Henry Lau’s YouTube show Henry More Henry. During the episode, the duo hosted a rooftop mini-concert, where they performed covers of Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ and Adele’s 2011 hit ‘Rolling In The Deep’.

In other K-pop news, BTS’ label HYBE has announced new online and in-person auditions for an upcoming girl group, in collaboration with Universal Music Group’s Geffen Records. The auditions will take place across five cities across March and April, including Houston, New York, Los Angeles and more.