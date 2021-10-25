Ailee unveils extravagant music video teaser for ‘Don’t Teach Me’

Korean-American singer-songwriter Ailee has dropped a teaser for her upcoming single ‘Don’t Teach Me’.

On October 25 at midnight KST, the soloist released a teaser clip for ‘Don’t Teach Me’, the lead single of her forthcoming record ‘Amy’. Both the music video and album are set to arrive on October 27 at 6PM KST.

In the lavish 16-second teaser, Ailee steps into a ballroom, turning the heads of masked guests at an extravagant party. Soundtracked by a piano-driven instrumental, the singer previews a snippet of the energetic choreography to the upcoming single performed by Ailee alongside a team of backup dancers. “Don’t teach me, no oh oh oh oh,” she sings confidently as the screen fades to black.

Advertisement

The release is titled after the Korean-American singer’s English birth name, Amy. The 12-track project was first announced earlier this month through a series of teaser images on the official Instagram account of THE L1VE. The label has since shared the tracklist for the album, which includes songs such as ‘New Ego’, ‘#MCM (Man Crush Monday)’ and ‘Make Up Your Mind’.

‘Amy’ marks Ailee’s third full-length album and first-ever release under THE L1VE, which was founded by VIXX’s Ravi. The singer had become the first artist to sign with the label back in July, with MAMAMOO’s Wheein following soon after.

In other K-pop news, former 2NE1 leader CL has unveiled a teaser previewing the upcoming video for ‘Let It’, the fifth track from her recent debut album ‘ALPHA’. The music video is set to drop on October 27 at 1pm KST.