AIM announces $100,000 Future Sound scholarships

The Australian Institute of Music (AIM) has unveiled a new $100,000 scholarship initiative titled Future Sound.

AIM will offer five different scholarships valued up to $20,000 each for individual students aged 25 or under looking to study an accredited course at AIM Sydney or Melbourne next year.

The five scholarship categories include Innovation, New Sounds, Performance, Indigenous Music and Songwriting.

Applications opened on November 14 and will close on December 15. Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of music academics and industry experts.

“The Australian music industry has experienced a challenging year in 2020, especially the live music sector, but nothing stops the forward momentum of creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship,” AIM Chairman Ed St John said in a statement.

“At AIM we are committed to finding, developing and supporting the future leaders of our industry, across music management, performance, songwriting and innovation.

“AIM has a proud history of successful alumni who have gone on to enjoy successful careers. This is an exciting opportunity to offer our courses to the most deserving candidates and we look forward to reviewing the submissions.”

Founded in 1968, AIM provides tertiary degrees in music, arts, entertainment management and more in contemporary facilities in both Sydney and Melbourne.

For more information on the different scholarships and how to apply, visit AIM’s website.