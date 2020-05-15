Ainslie Wills shares cover of John Farnham’s ‘Two Strong Hearts’

Ainslie Wills has shared a cover of John Farnham’s 1988 hit ‘Two Strong Hearts’.

Wills has also shared a melancholic accompanying video, shot by and starring director Ben McNamara without a film crew from isolation. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Wills said in a statement that the new cover “would have stayed on a hard drive somewhere” if her manager Charlotte Abroms hadn’t suggested its release.

“Seriously, it’s a song that I probably would have felt reluctant to release before because of the cheesy nature of it even though I love the shit out of Farnsy,” she explained.

“The beautiful thing that happened was videographer Ben McNamara suggested he could create a visual accompaniment to it which perfectly offsets the sweetness of the lyrics and gives it a moodiness that it perhaps otherwise wouldn’t have. I think it’s good to celebrate love in all it’s shapes and colours because it certainly doesn’t always play out like we’re told to believe.”

McNamara said the video was difficult to make alone, though he relished the challenge.

“Being stuck in lockdown meant I had to find some clever lighting setups in my own apartment, create a simple narrative and also perform and edit without getting too caught up in the red wine,” he said.

“It’s currently a super tough time for creatives, so when opportunities like this appear it helps you create something new, whilst process what’s going on in the real world around you.”

Advertisement

Wills’ last full-length album, ‘All You Have Is All You Need’ was released in 2019, featuring the singles ‘Fear of Missing Out’, ‘Suzie’, ‘Society’ and ‘Running Second’. The singer-songwriter is set to perform at a brand-new online festival, Recharge 2020, this weekend.