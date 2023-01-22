Air announce 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of ‘Moon Safari’

Air have announced a 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of their classic debut album ‘Moon Safari’.

The French duo – comprised of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel – released their debut album in 1998.

After celebrating 20 years of its 2001 follow-up ’10 000Hz Legend’ with a reissue in 2021, ‘Moon Safari’ will now be reissued on vinyl via Vinyl Me Please to celebrate its 25th birthday.

The reissue will land on February 1 and be pressed on an exclusive 180gram “Sea of Tranquility” coloured vinyl.

It will feature lacquers cut by Marie Pieprrzownik alongside a Listening Notes article by Sophie Frances Kemp and an art print from Mike Mills.

The liner notes for the reissue say of the album: “It feels like a dream sequence. One moment you’re walking through a room drenched in pink light while dressed in a tuxedo, the next you’re diving into the neighbour’s pool butt-naked with your high school crush.

“It’s a mood you want to live inside of forever. It’s a revelation. It’s conversation pit music for a better future.”

Find out how to get your copy below.

25 years ago, we debuted 'Moon Safari'! To celebrate this milestone, we’ve put together an anniversary ed. with @VinylMePlease : a 180g Vinyl with a Listening Notes booklet & art print. It’ll drop Feb. 1

Exclusively available here https://t.co/Ef9rH04n57@nicolasgodin @JBDunckel pic.twitter.com/0t65nGERgD — AIR (@airofficial) January 19, 2023

Air last studio effort, ‘Le Voyage Dans La Lune’, came out in 2012.

Asked by NME in 2019 whether there would be another record, the band’s Nicolas Godin said that he was concerned about ruining the band’s “magic” by releasing a “substandard album”.

“If we’re able to find that magic, we’ll go into the studio,” he continued. “But if not, we’ll move aside and let other people make those magic records.”