AIR announces inaugural Women In Music Mentor Program

The Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR) has announced a brand-new initiative, the Women In Music Mentor Program, backed by the Australian Government.

The program is aimed to empower all female, female-identifying and non-binary individuals working in or aspiring to work in creative or business roles within the Australian music industry. First Nations people, regional Australians, those who identify as culturally diverse and people with disabilities are also strongly encouraged to apply.

The initiative will be held once a year from 2020 to 2023 and is designed to assist with career and leadership progression pathways, strategic decision making, corporate governance, and a focus on developing skills in contract negotiation, financial literacy, marketing and leadership.

Successful applicants will be paired with mentors over a five-month period, and will be privy to workshops with industry professionals and leaders. Both mentors and mentees will also have opportunities for professional development training.

Applications are now open till July 31. Prospective candidates will be selected through a competitive application process, overseen by an independent industry advisory committee. Applicants will be assessed on their goals and hopeful outcomes over the five-month period, as well as how they believe the mentorship program will benefit their career.

To apply or to learn more about the Women In Music Mentor Program, visit their website here.

Last week, a similar mentoring program was launched by Box Hill Institute and the City of Melbourne, entitled the Music Industry Mentoring Edge (MIME). The initiative targets start-up music businesses and emerging industry professionals, delivering “bespoke support… through a dedicated program of workshops, master-classes and one-on-one extended mentorship”.