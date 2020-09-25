Airwolf shares remix of Baker Boy, Dallas Woods and Sampa The Great’s ‘Better Days’

Melbourne producer Airwolf has shared his remix of Baker Boy, Dallas Woods and Sampa The Great’s collaborative track ‘Better Days’.

He ramped up the tempo of the newly released single, elevating the already upbeat song to a suitable dancefloor filler.

“Stoked to have the opportunity to remix 3 modern Australian icons, adding a little extra d-floor flavour to what was already an amazing track,” the producer, real name Justin Erougian, wrote on social media today (September 25) when dropping the mix.

Check out his ‘Better Days’ remix below:

We first got a glimpse of Erougian’s remix earlier in the week, when Baker Boy, real name Danzal Baker, shared a clip of himself dancing to it on TikTok, to tease the single’s release.

The original version of ‘Better Days’ came out on Wednesday (September 23), marking Baker’s second single for the year. The song sees three languages mesh together, combining English verses with Baker’s native Yolngu Matha and Sampa’s Bemba.

‘Better Days’ was Baker’s first new track since March’s ‘Move’, which saw him take out the number one spot on the National Indigenous Music Chart.

The song also marked the first new music we’ve heard from collaborator Woods since the release of his solo single, ‘If It Glitters It’s Gold’, in May.

It’s the second time a Sampa track has had the remix treatment recently, with her 2019 single ‘Time’s Up’ being shaken up by Junglepussy earlier this month.