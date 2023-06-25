Aitch leaks new Manchester United shirt during Glastonbury 2023 performance

Aitch leaked the new Manchester United shirt yesterday (June 24), during his Glastonbury 2023 set.

The Mancunian rapper took to the iconic Pyramid stage on Saturday afternoon, and performed an hour-long set, which included fan favourites including ‘Bamba’, ‘My G’ and ‘Baby’. It was another part of his Glastonbury set, however, that took the spotlight, as the artist arrived onstage, wearing the new Manchester United shirt.

Not yet shared by the team, the Glasto slot saw the rapper leak the new home shirt for the 2023-24 season, four days before it was set to be revealed.

The shirt was a classic crimson red, with a pattern of the Lancashire roses sprawling across it. It also sports a black trim on the v-neck collar and sleeves.

Other details include the Red Devil’s Club crest in the forefront, as well as a mention of principal sponsor Team Viewer and the Adidas logo. Aitch also personalised his shirt for the performance, with the words ‘Big Shell 40’ printed on the back — a nod to the lyrics in his 2021 track ‘Learning Curve’.

For his Pyramid performance, the rapper played 21 tracks, including ‘Safe To Say’, ‘Louis Vuitton’ and ‘Raw’. He also performed several covers during the set: ‘Strike A Pose’ by Young T & Bugsey, ‘Take Me Back To London’ by Ed Sheeran and ‘Wonderwall’ by another Manchester act, Oasis.

Aitch was rocking an unreleased Manchester United shirt at Glastonbury 👀 pic.twitter.com/6YH5h590T7 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 25, 2023

Towards the end of the set pop star Anne-Marie made a surprise cameo, and joined Aitch for a rendition of their recent collaboration ‘Psycho’.

In other Glastonbury happenings, yesterday also saw performances from Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and headliners Guns N’ Roses. For the latter, the set marked the band’s first show at Worthy Farm, and resulted in a not-so-warm-welcome from the audience.

In a three-star review, NME described the set as “one of the strongest sets that the rock veterans have given in recent years”, however “somewhat lost on the Glastonbury crowd, as Guns N’ Roses’ sultry, whiskey-chugging, in-your-face brand of rock felt misplaced when delivered at the hippie nucleus of the world.”

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.