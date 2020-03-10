Aitch has announced that his upcoming sold-out Australian tour has been postponed to October because of coronavirus concerns.

The shows, which were initially due to kick off next Wednesday (March 18) in Sydney, have now been pushed back to October. “Due to increasing uncertainty around international travel due to coronavirus, I am sorry to say that we have made the incredibly hard decision to reschedule my Australian and New Zealand tour,” the British rapper wrote on Instagram earlier today (March 10).

Aitch also announced venue upgrades for the postponed gigs in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Those shows will now take place at the Metro Theatre, 170 Russell and The Triffid, respectively. New tickets will be released on Friday (March 13) at 10am AEDT.

According to the rapper, current ticket holders should “hold on to your tickets from the March tour as they remain valid for the rescheduled shows”. Read his full statement below.

Aitch joins other artists such as Miley Cyrus in cancelling and postponing their shows in Oz due to coronavirus concerns. The bushfire benefit concert Cyrus was expected to headline alongside Lil Nas X this Friday was axed earlier today after she announced that she had been advised by authorities not to travel to Australia for the show.

Other large-scale music events affected include SXSW in Austin, Texas, which was cancelled last week, and Coachella, whose organisers are reportedly working to postpone the festival.

Aitch’s rescheduled 2020 Australia tour dates are:

Sydney, Metro Theatre (October 7)

Melbourne, 170 Russell (8)

Brisbane, The Triffid (9)

Perth, Villa (10) – sold out