Aitch says he wants to “set examples” as he wins at BRITs 2023

Aitch has said he wants to “set examples” to people from similar backgrounds as him as he won at the BRITs 2023.

This year’s ceremony took place at London’s The O2 tonight (February 11), with Harry Styles and Wet Leg dominating the night.

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the BRIT Awards 2023

Aitch was the first winner of the night, collecting the award for Hip-Hop, Grime And Rap Act. “I’m not gonna lie, I never get a bit scared, but I’m shitting myself,” he said as he took to the stage. “I thought I’d have time to have a couple more drinks before I came on here but obviously not.”

Advertisement

After thanking his fans and his team, the star used his speech to reflect on where he came from. “Not to get all cliché, not many people where I’m from – especially my side of Manchester – get the opportunity to stand up here and receive such an amazing gift or award,” he said. “I think that’s the main reason I do it for – to set examples and let people know that it’s possible no matter where you’re from and just because 5 million people haven’t done it before that you can do it.”

He concluded his speech by telling the audience: “I think everyone should be proud of themselves in the room just for being here and sometimes we need to kick back and reflect on how well everyone’s doing cos I don’t do that personally enough. Big up everyone, respect.”

Elsewhere at the BRIT Awards 2023, Harry Styles kicked things off in sparkling style with a performance of ‘As It Was’ before acknowledging his “privilege” as he won Artist Of The Year. Wet Leg recited Alex Turner’s infamous 2014 BRITs acceptance speech as they won Best New Artist.

Host Mo Gilligan sparked confusion as he introduced performer “Sam Capaldi”, while Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell celebrated “friendship” as he collected the band’s trophy for Best International Group.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras divided the internet with a leather-filled performance of their global hit single ‘Unholy’, while viewers criticised Tom Grennan for on-stage comments he made about Ellie Goulding’s breasts.