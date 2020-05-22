GAMING  

AJ Tracey announces new EP ‘Secure The Bag 2’

"I'm going back to the music I enjoyed making the most"

By Alex Gallagher
AJ Tracey
AJ Tracey CREDIT: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

AJ Tracey has suprise announced a new EP, entitled ‘Secure The Bag 2’, on social media.

AJ Tracey shared the album artwork and called it the “next chapter” in his musical journey, writing that ‘Secure the Bag 2’ sees him “going back to the music [he] enjoyed making the most”.

See a post from Tracey on Instagram below.

According to Tracey, ‘Secure the Bag 2’ will contain a mixture of older tracks from 2016-2017 as well as some new additions. Tracey self-released the first ‘Secure the Bag!’ EP back in 2017.

“i don’t care about numbers or chart positions, i just want u guys to feel how i feel and see inside my head when you hear this lil ep,” Tracey wrote, adding that there are no features on the release.

The rapper released his eponymous debut studio album last year via Warner. It was anchored by singles like ‘Butterflies’, ‘Psych Out!’ and ‘Ladbroke Grove’, with the latter winning ‘Best British Song’ at the NME Awards 2020.

In a four-star reviewNME called the album “a document of British rap’s indefinable present – a snapshot of a time that’s seen UK rappers springboard from grime’s international explosion, and warp sonic expectations at every opportunity”.

“AJ Tracey’s debut is perhaps the best of the current crop; twisted, vibrant and ever-shifting, but linked with that confident voice.”

