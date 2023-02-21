AJ Tracey drops limited edition t-shirt for Turkey and Syria earthquake relief

AJ Tracey has announced the launch of a limited edition t-shirt, with proceeds going to Turkey and Syria earthquake relief.

The rapper shared a post on his social media, writing that all proceeds from sales would go to Islamic Relief. The charity is providing aid to those affected by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6.

“Special t-shirt drop to help with the aid in Türkiye and Syria,” he wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “Please grab one if you can as ALL proceeds will be going to @IslamicReliefUK.”

In the post, he added: “In light of what happened in Turkey and Syria it’s only right that we band together and raise some funds to help the people over there.”

The t-shirts are on sale now until Friday, 24 February and can be found here.

special t-shirt drop to help with the aid in Türkiye and Syria. please grab one if you can as ALL proceeds will be going to @IslamicReliefUK 🙏🏽 thank you! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/olrLI2z4KE — aj (@ajtracey) February 20, 2023

In other news, Glastonbury is offering fans the chance to win tickets to this year’s festival through a prize draw in aid of the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.

The Worthy Farm event has donated 10 pairs of tickets to raise money for the appeal. You can be in with a chance of winning by entering the draw via Crowdfunder before 12pm GMT on Wednesday, March 8. One entry is priced at £10.

Emily Eavis, co-organiser of the Glastonbury Festival, said: “With the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria affecting so many people, we wanted to offer a draw of unique Glastonbury 2023 prizes to raise what we can to help with the relief efforts.”

Elsewhere, AJ Tracey launched a new fund last year to help Black students studying at Oxford University. The AJ Tracey Fund will aim to address “historic underrepresentation” of Black students at Oxford, and will provide students with financial assistances, mentorship schemes and more.

Speaking to The Guardian about the new scheme, the West London rapper said: “I think, in general, for anyone who doesn’t understand why Black people who have managed to become successful want to help Black kids, it should be self-explanatory. The whole country is catered towards white people and we’re just trying to level the playing field by helping Black kids.”