GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

AJ Tracey and Mabel are readying a new collaboration together

It'll be their first link-up on record since Tracey featured on the 2016 remix of 'Thinking Of You'

By Sam Moore
AJ Tracey / Mabel
AJ Tracey / Mabel (Picture: Getty)

AJ Tracey and Mabel appear to be readying a brand new collaborative single.

The two artists last appeared on a song together when Tracey featured on Cadenza’s remix of Mabel’s 2016 track ‘Thinking Of You’.

Tracey first teased this upcoming new collaboration last week by sharing an animated clip of him playing Pac-Man along with an unidentified companion, writing in the caption: “Can you guess who this is playing games with me? We just made a banger and wanna share it with you lot.”

Advertisement

Earlier today (June 29), Mabel shared a screenshot from the above video which included an iMessage from Tracey which reads: “We dropping this tune or what?!” She also tagged Tracey in the accompanying caption, which you can see below.

View this post on Instagram

?!?! @ajtracey

A post shared by M a b e l (@mabel) on

Tracey then replied: “Is it that time?”

A release date and track title for the collaboration have yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

This link-up with Mabel on the upcoming new song will mark Tracey’s third collaboration of 2020, following on from tracks with MoStack (‘Dinner Guest’) and Aitch (‘Rain’).

Mabel’s sole release of 2020 so far has been her single ‘Boyfriend’, which came out back in February.

The track was co-written with songwriters Steve Mac and Kamille, who previously collaborated with Mabel on her hits ‘Mad Love’ and ‘Don’t Call Me Up’.

  • In This Article:
  • Pop
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.