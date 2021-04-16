AJ Tracey pays tribute to DMX with ‘Little More Love’ video

AJ Tracey has shared a new music video for his new track ‘Little More Love’, with the clip honouring the late DMX.

The video picks up where the visuals for previous single ‘Anxious‘ left off, opening with a dark city skyline. Tracey then pulls up outside and walks through a nightclub soaked in neon blue light – similar to the opening scenes of 1998 film Belly, which DMX starred in alongside Nas.

The video, co-directed by Tracey himself and KC Locke, also ends with a more explicit tribute to X, with the closing title reading: “In loving memory of DMX, thank you for everything”.

Watch the video for ‘Little More Love’ below:

‘Little More Love’ is taken from Tracey’s new album ‘Flu Game’, which arrived today (April 16).

The 16-track album features collaborations with T-Pain, Kehlani, MoStack, Mabel and more, and follows up the West London rapper’s 2019 self-titled debut LP along with last year’s ‘Secure the Bag! 2’ EP.

In a four-star review of ‘Flu Game’, NME‘s Dhruva Balram said the album – titled after Michael Jordan’s legendary 1997 NBA Finals game – “cements AJ Tracey as a commercially successful rapper still discovering new ways to craft hooks and clever wordplay.”

“Although not every track is a total slam dunk, AJ has here crafted another successful project whose streaming numbers, singles and infectious melodies will live on in memory – just like Michael Jordan’s infamous match.”

DMX – real name Earl Simmons – died last Friday April 9 after being hospitalised a week earlier following a heart attack, where he remained in intensive care.

Tributes poured in following the news of his death, from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beats, Eve, Meek Mill, Shaquille O’Neal, Lebron James, Viola Davis, Ice-T, Talib Kweli, and Power actor Omari Hardwick.