AJ Tracey has hinted that he will share new music this week.

In an Instagram post on Saturday (February 27) the west London rapper wrote “next week we go again” alongside a photo of him sat at a dining table.

The next photo in the post shows a note with “4/3/21” written on it, fuelling speculation that something will land on Thursday (March 4).

The teaser follows Tracey’s announcement last December that his new album is “almost done”.

The London rapper returned last November with surprise EP ‘Secure The Bag! 2’, which followed his 2019 self-titled debut album.

Giving fans an update on his forthcoming second full-length album, Tracey tweeted: “album’s almost done”, along with a pen emoji.

Reviewing the surprise ‘Secure The Bag! 2’ EP, NME wrote: “Where most artists require features and guest appearances to help smooth out bumps and creases, Tracey owns his spotlight. When collaborators do appear, he doesn’t rely on them to boost a song: rather, Slowthai, New Jersey’s A$AP Mob affiliate Swoosh God and Toronto’s Sloan Evans play supporting characters in the AJ Tracey Show.”

Tracey’s most recent work is a guest spot on Digga D’s ‘Bringing It Back’ single, which was released last month.

He was also confirmed last month in the first wave of acts for Reading and Leeds Festival 2021 acts. The Festival Republic event will go ahead between August 27-29, 2021, provided the various criteria of the UK government’s proposed roadmap out of the current coronavirus lockdown is met.