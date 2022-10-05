AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk to make his solo debut with ‘Error’ this month

AKMU‘s Lee Chan-hyuk will be making his debut as a soloist later this month with his first album, ‘Error’.

Lee’s upcoming effort, titled ‘Error’ was first announced via social media earlier today (October 5). It will mark the musician’s first-ever solo project outside of sibling duo AKMU.

A teaser image for Lee’s forthcoming record was also unveiled alongside the announcement, which features a cryptic photo of himself distorted by oversaturated film filters. The poster also includes a release date for the forthcoming record – ‘Error’ is due out on October 17 at 6pm KST.

Advertisement

“It will be an album where artist Chan-hyuk’s philosophy and bold challenges will create a perfect harmony,” the musician’s label YG Entertainment told South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency shortly after the announcement was made. “Please look forward to his unique imagination that is incomparable.”

Although more specifics about the release, including its tracklist, have yet to be unveiled by the label, they are expected to be released in the days and weeks leading up to ‘Error”s release.

The forthcoming release of ‘Error’ will most notably mark Lee’s first solo effort since breaking out in the South Korean music industry as one-half of AKMU. The music act is completed by his sister and main vocalist of the duo, Lee Su-hyun, who previously pursued a solo music career of her own. Lee Su-hyun previously debuted as a soloist in October 2020 with the standalone single ‘Alien’.

Lee Chan-hyuk has been involved as AKMU’s chief songwriter and credited as a lyricist on a large majority of the duo’s discography to date.

Aside from AKMU’s own catalogue, Lee Chan-hyuk has contributed lyrics to several singles by other artists, including ‘Alien’, IU’s ‘Ah Puh’, TREASURE’s ‘Slowmotion’, Younha’s ‘Think About You’ and Lee Seung-chul’s ‘We Were’, among others.

Advertisement

In other AKMU news, the duo are slated to star in Netflix’s forthcoming Korean music reality show Take 1. Premiering on the platform on October 14, AKMU, alongside other prolific Korean musicians, were tasked with delivering “the most meaningful performance of their careers”, for which they are required to only perform one song. Watch the trailer here.