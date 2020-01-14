Akon’s plan to build sustainable ‘Akon City’ in Senegal officially signed off

Plans for Akon to develop a sustainable city under his name have been green-lit by Senegal.

The singer announced his ambition to built a city in his native country, which would use his own cryptocurrency Akoin, in the summer of 2018.

Now the deal has been rubber-stamped by the nation’s state-owned SAPCO tourism company with a “10-year building block” schedule in place.

Akon explained the project in an interview with Nick Cannon in December 2019. “We started construction in March and stage two is going to be 2025.”

According to sources [via HypeBeast], Akon City will be built in the seaside village of Mbodiene, and part of the intent behind the project is for “campaign[ing] for the environment” — a sustainable tourism village.

Akon lived in Senegal until he was seven and moved to New Jersey with his family.

The project is part of the R&B singer’s philanthropic efforts. “If you can have a billion dollars sitting in the bank, while you have all these people suffering, it’s crazy to me,” he said in the interview. “It’s like a waste of a billion dollars.”

Meanwhile, the artist told NME last year that he plans on running for US President.

Now that’s something I’m definitely going to attempt to do before I retire,” he said of a potential Presidential run.

“I got this close [squeezes fingers together] to running for President in 2020, but then I thought about it and said, ‘Well, if I run now I would never be able to do music again freely.’ Before I say goodbye to music, I’ve just got to come back into the game and have as much fun as I possibly can and get it out.