Alabama Shakes announce 10th anniversary reissue of ‘Boys & Girls’

Alabama Shakes have announced a special 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album ‘Boys & Girls’.

Originally released on April 9, 2012, ‘Boys & Girls’ entered Billboard’s Independent Albums Chart at number one. It later attained Platinum certification and earned the band multiple Grammy nominations.

Alabama Shakes will now reissue ‘Boys & Girls’ as a two-disc deluxe edition on December 9 via Rough Trade Records. Pre-order is available now from here.

Repackaged in a foil-board gatefold jacket, and featuring new and unreleased photos, the anniversary edition will contain the album’s original 11 tracks and a full live session that was recorded in 2012 for KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic show.

You can see the tracklist for the ‘Boys & Girls’ reissue, and listen to the band’s live version of ‘Always Alright’ from that session, below.

Disc 1:

‘Hold On’ ‘I Found You’ ‘Hang Loose’ ‘Rise To The Sun’ ‘You Ain’t Alone’ ‘Goin’ To The Party’ ‘Heartbreaker’ ‘Boys & Girls’ ‘Be Mine’ ‘I Ain’t The Same’ ‘On Your Way’

Disc 2:

‘Hang Loose’ (Live At KCRW) ‘I Found You’ (Live At KCRW) ‘Be Mine’ (Live At KCRW) ‘I Ain’t The Same’ (Live At KCRW) ‘Mama’ (Live At KCRW) ‘Goin’ To The Party’ (Live At KCRW) ‘Hold On’ (Live At KCRW) ‘Boys & Girls’ (Live At KCRW) ‘Always Alright’ (Live At KCRW) ‘Rise To The Sun’ (Live At KCRW) ‘Heavy Chevy’ (Live At KCRW)

Alabama Shakes’ most recent album ‘Sound & Color’, which was their second studio LP, was released in April 2015.

The band’s singer and guitarist Brittany Howard released her solo debut ‘Jaime’ in September 2019.