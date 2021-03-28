Alabama Shakes drummer Steven William Johnson arrested on child abuse charges

Steven William Johnson, the drummer of rock band Alabama Shakes, has been arrested on child abuse charges.

As local news outlet WHNT reports, Johnson was arrested last Wednesday (March 24) after a grand jury indicted him on charges of wilful torture, wilful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise wilfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.

The drummer was taken to Limestone County Jail and had his bond set at £15,600 ($21,500). His arraignment is currently scheduled for April 7.

NME has contacted representatives for Alabama Shakes for comment.

Alabama Shakes’ last album was ‘Sound and Color’, released in 2015. Over the course of their career, the Athens, Alabama group have earned nine Grammy nominations and won four. Johnson was a founding member of the band, performing on both ‘Sound and Color’ and their 2012 debut, ‘Boys and Girls’.

The band went on hiatus in 2018 as lead vocalist Brittany Howard went on to pursue a solo career. Her debut album ‘Jaime’ was released in 2019.

Back in 2019, Johnson was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order, which he pled guilty to in March 2020. The protection order was issued after Johnson’s ex-wife accused him of threatening and harassing her. She also accused Johnson of choking, injuring and stalking her, according to AL.com.