Alana Wilkinson shares new single ‘Rib Cage’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Alana Wilkinson has shared a brand-new single, entitled ‘Rib Cage’.

Listen to the song below:

‘Rib Cage’ was produced by Hayden Calnin, and is the fourth in a string of singles released over the past two years. The track is lifted from her upcoming album, ‘Half Time Oranges’, which is slated for release later this year.

Per a press release, Wilkinson said the song was sung in the perspective of a “cowbabe”.

“Think two lovers (in brilliant hats) emotionally twisted into a tumultuous and toxic romance that sends them spiralling wildly into the pits of fiery cowboy and cowbabe despair,” she said.

“That feeling of days spent digging through the dirt for a hint of gold in someone, of feeling so out of control and so comfortable at the same time and how even when she thought she’d moved on – she hadn’t!”

Wilkinson has played major slots at festivals including Woodford, Blue Mountains Folk Festival, Queenscliff, Bello and many more. She has also previously supported Tim Freedman, Clare Bowditch and Kate Ceberano across their Australian tours.

Wilkinson most recently performed at the Port Fairy Folk Festival in March, alongside fellow artists including Emily Wurramara, Chitra, Benny Walker and more.