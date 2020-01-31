News Music News

Alanis Morissette announces ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Bluesfest sideshows

The Canadian singer will play shows in Melbourne and Sydney

David James Young
Alanis Morissette announces new Australian shows
Alanis Morissette performs on stage in 2019. Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Canadian pop veteran has expanded her upcoming Australian visit for the Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020.

In addition to appearing at the festival over the Easter long weekend, the singer will perform two arena shows in Sydney and Melbourne. At all of the shows, Morissette will be playing the entirety of her breakthrough album, ‘Jagged Little Pill’, to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The album, which is the singer’s third studio effort, was released in June 1995.

The concerts will mark Morissette’s first full-band gigs in Australia for over 20 years, having last performed an acoustic tour here at the start of 2018.

Advertisement

Supporting Morissette at both of these shows will be Australian singer-songwriter Julia Stone, who is best known as one half of sibling folk-rock duo Angus & Julia Stone.

Live Nation, the tour’s promoter, has also announced that one dollar from every ticket sold for the concerts will go to the Red Cross’ Bushfire Relief program.

2020 will also see the famed ‘You Oughta Know’ singer releasing her ninth studio album, entitled ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’, this coming May.

Tickets for the ‘Jagged Little Pill’ shows will start with a fan pre-sale this coming Tuesday (February 4) and a Live Nation/Ticketek pre-sale starting the following day. General public sales will begin from 10am next Friday, February 7. Check here for more details.

Alanis Morissette 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Advertisement

Byron Bay, Bluesfest (April 10)
Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (11)
Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (15)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.