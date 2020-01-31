Alanis Morissette announces ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Bluesfest sideshows

Canadian pop veteran has expanded her upcoming Australian visit for the Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020.

In addition to appearing at the festival over the Easter long weekend, the singer will perform two arena shows in Sydney and Melbourne. At all of the shows, Morissette will be playing the entirety of her breakthrough album, ‘Jagged Little Pill’, to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The album, which is the singer’s third studio effort, was released in June 1995.

The concerts will mark Morissette’s first full-band gigs in Australia for over 20 years, having last performed an acoustic tour here at the start of 2018.

Supporting Morissette at both of these shows will be Australian singer-songwriter Julia Stone, who is best known as one half of sibling folk-rock duo Angus & Julia Stone.

Live Nation, the tour’s promoter, has also announced that one dollar from every ticket sold for the concerts will go to the Red Cross’ Bushfire Relief program.

2020 will also see the famed ‘You Oughta Know’ singer releasing her ninth studio album, entitled ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’, this coming May.

Tickets for the ‘Jagged Little Pill’ shows will start with a fan pre-sale this coming Tuesday (February 4) and a Live Nation/Ticketek pre-sale starting the following day. General public sales will begin from 10am next Friday, February 7. Check here for more details.

Alanis Morissette 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Byron Bay, Bluesfest (April 10)

Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (11)

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (15)

sydney & melbourne is coming for you ✨✨✨ let's sing, dance & celebrate together 🎤💃🕺🎉 https://t.co/fcq85Rgl4Q April 11 – Sydney, Australia at @qudosbankarena

April 15 – Melbourne, Australia at @RodLaverArena#JLP25 pic.twitter.com/2k1opoMZ8W — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) January 30, 2020