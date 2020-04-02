Alanis Morissette announces rescheduled dates for 2020 Australian tour

Alanis Morissette has announced the rescheduled dates for her highly anticipated 2020 Australian tour, after it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Morissette was set to play shows around the country this month in support of the 25th anniversary of her seminal album ‘Jagged Little Pill’, but will now be playing shows in November.

She was also set to headline Bluesfest in Byron Bay, which has been cancelled entirely due to the government’s temporary ban on mass gatherings.

hi Australia and New Zealand…the upcoming dates have been rescheduled for November: https://t.co/PcISGgB2bo pic.twitter.com/mwNYvJwbSb — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) April 1, 2020

“So much going on inside and outside,” Morissette wrote in a brief statement accompanying the announcement.

‘Take care of yourselves and each other. Can’t wait to see you when it is safe for us all to gather. Hand on all hearts til [sic] then!”

All existing tickets remain valid for these new dates. If punters with tickets to the original dates cannot attend these new shows, they are entitled to a full refund and are advised to go through the point of purchase to obtain it.

Julia Stone will still be supporting Morissette for all dates, which include Sydney, Perth and two Melbourne shows.

Alanis Morissette rescheduled 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Perth, RAC Arena (Nov 12)

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (14)

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (15)

Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (17)