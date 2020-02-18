Alanis Morissette expands Australia tour with two new shows

Alanis Morissette has announced two new dates for her forthcoming Australia tour in April, due to overwhelming demand. Check out the full list of dates below.

The singer has added a second show at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne for April 14, after the initial show on April 15 sold out, as well as a new stop at Perth’s RAC Area on Saturday, April 18. The tour has also been expanded to New Zealand, with a single date in Auckland’s Spark Arena on April 21.

Prior to her solo trek across Australia, Morissette will perform ‘Jagged Little Pill’ at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020 on Friday, April 10.

The upcoming tour is in celebration of Morissette’s classic 1995 album ‘Jagged Little Pill’, which turns 25 this year. She will be supported by Aussie singer-songwriter Julia Stone at all stops on the tour.

Exclusive Morissette mailing list presale for the new tour dates kicks off at 9am this Wednesday (February 19), while the presale for Live Nation members starts two hours later on the same day. General tickets go on sale on Friday (February 21), at noon.

Tickets for previously announced shows are available now. For more information, head to the Live Nation website.

Morissette is set to release a new album, ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’, later this year. The record, which arrives on May 1, is her first studio album in eight years and will feature the previously released song ‘Reasons I Drink’.

Alanis Morissette’s Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

Byron Bay, Bluesfest (April 10)

Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (11)

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (14) – NEW

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (15)

Perth, RAC Arena (18) – NEW

Auckland, Spark Arena (21) – NEW

