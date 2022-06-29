Alanis Morissette pays tribute to former drummer Taylor Hawkins at London gig

Alanis Morissette paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins last night (June 28) at the first of two shows at London’s The O2 – see footage below.

The Canadian singer-songwriter is currently on the road as part of her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, which had previously been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Towards the end of her set, Morissette performed her hit 1996 single ‘Ironic’ while displaying images of Hawkins on a screen behind her. Once the song finished, a message reading “In Memory Of Taylor Hawkins” flashed up on the screen under a photo of the drummer.

Hawkins played as part of Morissette’s live band before joining the Foos in 1997. In a 2018 interview, he told Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1 that he “wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for [Morissette]”, adding that he would “be delivering pizza if it wasn’t for her”.

You can check out footage of Morissette’s tribute below:

After a couple of postponed shows thanks to Covid, I finally got to see @Alanis Morrisette. What a show, I loved every minute!

It’s safe to say, if I needed to sing a song and not FU, it would be this one.

Also a lovey tribute to Taylor Hawkins 💜 pic.twitter.com/jk4HSdu64g — Hayles 🇬🇧 (@JustHayles333) June 29, 2022

Alanis Morissette played:

‘All I Really Want’

‘Hand In My Pocket’

‘Right Through You’

‘You Learn’

‘Hands Clean’

‘Forgiven’

‘Everything’

‘Mary Jane’

‘Diagnosis’

‘Reasons I Drink’

‘Head Over Feet’

‘So Unsexy’

‘Ablaze’

‘Nemesis’

‘Perfect’

‘Losing The Plot’

‘Wake Up’

‘Not The Doctor’

‘Ironic’

‘Sympathetic Character’

‘Smiling’

‘I Remain’

‘You Oughta Know’

Encore:

‘Your House’

‘Uninvited’

‘Thank U’

Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25 at the age of 50. The Foo Fighters announced the news in a statement on social media.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” the statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters recently shared details of two ‘Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts’ that will take place this September.

Together with the rock icon’s family, the Foos will celebrate Hawkins’ memory and music at two special gigs in London and Los Angeles. ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts’ will stop at Wembley Stadium on September 3 before taking over LA’s Kia Forum on September 27.

The shows will see several artists who inspired and were inspired by the legendary drummer join his family and bandmates to play “the songs that he fell in love with and the ones he brought to life”.