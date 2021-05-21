Alanis Morissette releases new song ‘Rest’ in support of Mental Health Action Day

To commemorate this year’s Mental Health Action Day, Ontario alt-rock luminary Alanis Morissette has released a new single titled ‘Rest’.

Co-written with Michael Farrell and produced by Alex Hope, the track was first premiered live in 2017, when it was performed at a tribute concert in memory of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who died that year.

Listen to ‘Rest’ below:

Advertisement

Morissette touched on the track’s meaning in a Twitter post, writing, “Today is #MentalHealthAction Day. I’m sharing a song entitled ‘Rest’ written specifically about those of us who struggle with depression and anxiety, isolation, suicidal ideation and the profound despair that mental illness can plunge us into.”

‘Rest’ comes as Morissette’s third single for 2021, following ‘Predator’ in March and ‘I Miss The Band’ in April. All proceeds from the latter’s release were donated to Backline, a resource hub that provides music industry professionals (and their families) with various mental health services.

Morissette released her ninth studio album, ‘Such Pretty Forks in the Road’, last July. In a three-star review, NME noted that although the album “may not be flawless, it stays true to Morissette’s unflinching depiction of life.” It marked her first full-length offering in almost eight years, following ‘Havoc and Bright Lights’ in 2012.

2020 was also a landmark year for Morissette as Jagged Little Pill, the Broadway adaptation of her titular album (as well as other selected cuts from her discography), received a monolithic 15 Tony Award nominations.

For help and advice on mental health: