Alanis Morissette has announced rescheduled tour dates for her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour as well as details of a deluxe reissue and a 1997 concert film screening.
As is the case with countless musicians worldwide, Morissette was forced to postpone some of her upcoming shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Canadian singer has shared the details of her rescheduled North American tour set to celebrate 25 years of her classic album 1995 album ‘Jagged Little Pill’.
The North American tour is now set to run between June and September 2021 with support from Garbage and Liz Phair. Tickets purchased for the original dates remain valid. Dates for the UK, European and Australasia leg of the tour from September 23-November 21, 2020 currently remain unchanged (see full dates).
A digital deluxe edition of ‘Jagged Little Pill’ also arrives on June 26, which features a new acoustic live recording of Morissette’s performance at Shepherd’s Bush in March 2020. You can preview the new live album via a performance of ‘Ironic’ below.
Additionally, all five videos from ‘Jagged Little Pill’ have been remastered in 4K and will be released between June 26 and July 2 via Morrissette’s YouTube channel.
The video release schedule is as follows: ‘Ironic’ on June 26; ‘You Oughta Know’ on June 29; ‘Hand In My Pocket’ on June 30; ‘You Learn’ on July 1, and ‘Head Over Feet’ on July 2.
Morissette is also set to share a ‘Jagged Little Pill’ live film from 1997. It will stream on YouTube on Sunday, June 28 at 12.30pm ET (5.30pm BST).
Alanis Morissette rescheduled ‘Jagged Little Pill’ North American tour:
JUNE 2021
06/11 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
JULY 2021
10 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
11 – Ottawa, O, Ottawa Blues Festival
31 – Portland, OR, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
AUGUST 2021
01 – Seattle, WA, White River Amphitheatre
03 – Concord, CA, Concord Pavilion
05 – Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion
08 – Salt Lake City, AZ, USANA Amphitheatre
12 – Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
13 – Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion
14 – Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP
17 – Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
18 – West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
20 – Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
21 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
22 – Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
25 – Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
26 – Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion
28 – Hartford, CT, XFINITY Theatre
29 – Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
31 – Gilford, NH, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
SEPTEMBER 2021
01 – Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion
03 – Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center
04 – Mansfield, MA, The Xfinity Center
05 – Saratoga, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts
08 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center
10 – Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center
11 – Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino
12 – Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre
15 – Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center
17 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
18 – St Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre