Alanis Morissette and Tori Kelly have been added to the Bluesfest Byron Bay 2020 lineup. Morissette will play her classic album ‘Jagged Little Pill’ – which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year – in its entirety as part of her set.

Morissette will play on Friday, April 10, while Kelly will perform on Sunday and Monday, April 12 and 13. They join the star-studded lineup led by Dave Matthews Band, Crowded House, Patti Smith and Lenny Kravitz. Also previously announced were George Benson, Kool & the Gang, Brandi Carlile, John Butler and more. Find more information on the Bluesfest site.

Kelly will also play headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne as part of her Inspired By True Events Tour while in Oz for Bluesfest. The gospel singer will play Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on April 10, and Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on April 15. Pre-sale for both shows starts this Thursday, January 23 at 10am, while general sale begins Wednesday, January 29.

Fellow Bluesfest performer Patti Smith also announced additional shows in Australia today, in Newcastle and Melbourne.

Morissette’s appearance at Bluesfest comes before the Canadian songwriter kicks off a full North American tour in celebration of ‘Jagged Little Pill’, which was released on June 13, 1995. The album was recently adapted for the stage as a rock musical, which opened on Broadway last month.

Morissette is also due to release a new album this year. Titled ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’, it will be her first album in nearly eight years. The record will arrive May 1, 2020.