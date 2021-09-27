Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ musical expected to open in Sydney this December

Alanis Morissette‘s Tony-nominated musical theatre production Jagged Little Pill has been given a new premiere date in Australia.

After its September premiere date was postponed due to ongoing restrictions in Sydney, the musical will open for an exclusive limited season on December 2 at the renovated Theatre Royal.

It has also been announced actor and singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte will play the lead role of Mary Jane Healy. Alongside her theatre work, the artist is best known as the lead singer of Australian rock band Rogue Traders.



“I was a huge Alanis fan and of the album as a young adult, a time where I was discovering what sort of person I wanted to become, and I can’t wait to be able to tell this story on stage through the incredible music and lyrics entertaining audiences but also filling them with hopeful inspiration,” she said in a statement.

Further cast members will be announced shortly. Earlier this year, Morissette said she would have a say in the Australian cast.

“I take part in everything they’ll have me be part of – I will make sandwiches for everybody,” she said.

“The best part of this whole experience is I lean out and let everyone do their magic and when it comes time for some big decisions, whether it’s casting or artwork or music or script, that’s when I show up.

“I love to be part of the casting, it’s such an incredible process.”

The Australian production will mark the first time the musical will be premiered in a country outside of the US. Sharing the same name as Morissette’s 1995 breakthrough album, the production’s score heavily features tracks from the record.