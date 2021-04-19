Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ musical to premiere in Australia later this year

Alanis Morissette‘s Tony-nominated musical theatre production Jagged Little Pill will be coming to Australia later this year.

Announced over the weekend, the Australian production will mark the first time the musical will be premiered in a country outside of the US. It is expected to premiere in September at Sydney’s Theatre Royal, which will reopen this year following years of renovations and a newly-minted 55-year lease agreement between the New South Wales Government and Trafalgar Entertainment.

“This Jagged Little Pill musical is the story of the Healy family and a lot of the beautiful and harrowing and complicated and heartwarming and healing that can happen in a community and a family when we rally together, and the effects of what it is when we’re disconnected,” Morissette said in a YouTube video.

Sharing the same name as Morissette’s 1995 breakthrough album, the production’s score heavily features tracks from the record. The musical’s book is by Diablo Cody, with choreography from Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. According to the Daily Telegraph, the singer plans on taking part in selecting the Australian cast.

“I take part in everything they’ll have me be part of – I will make sandwiches for everybody,” Morissette said.

“The best part of this whole experience is I lean out and let everyone do their magic and when it comes time for some big decisions, whether it’s casting or artwork or music or script, that’s when I show up.

“I love to be part of the casting, it’s such an incredible process.”

Tickets for the musical will go on sale in May, with a waitlist available now.

Jagged Little Pill earned 15 Tony nominations in 2020, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Choreography. The awards ceremony is yet to take place. It also won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.