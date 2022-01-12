Aldous Harding announces new album ‘Warm Chris’ and shares single ‘Lawn’

Aldous Harding has announced details of her new album ‘Warm Chris’ – you can listen to her new single ‘Lawn’ below.

The New Zealand musician will release the follow-up to her April 2019 record ‘Designer’ on March 25 via 4AD.

‘Warm Chris’ was produced by John Parish (who also produced ‘Designer’ and Harding’s 2017 LP ‘Party’), with all 10 tracks being recorded at Rockfield Studios. Harding’s 2021 single ‘Old Peel’ does not make the final cut, however.

Advertisement

The album includes contributions from Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson as well as H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn and John and Hopey Parish.

‘Warm Chris’ has been previewed today (January 12) with the single ‘Lawn’. The video for the track, directed by Harding and Martin Sagadin, can be seen above.

You can see the tracklist for Aldous Harding’s ‘Warm Chris’ below.

1. ‘Ennui’

2. ‘Tick Tock’

3. ‘Fever’

4. ‘Warm Chris’

5. ‘Lawn’

6. ‘Passion Babe’

7. ‘She’ll Be Coming Round The Mountain’

8. ‘Staring At The Henry Moore’

9. ‘Bubbles’

10. ‘Leathery Whip’

Harding will tour in the UK, Ireland and across Europe from March to April – you can see details of her UK and Ireland tour dates below, and find tickets here.

Advertisement

MARCH 2022

30 – Barbican, London

31 – Barbican, London

APRIL 2022

1 – The Waterfront, Norwich

3 – City Halls, Glasgow

5 – National Concert Hall, Dublin

7 – Albert Hall, Manchester

8 – The Dome, Brighton

10 – The Tramshed, Cardiff

11 – Trinity, Bristol

12 – Trinity, Bristol

Last year Harding covered ‘Revival’ by Deerhunter as part of 4AD’s compilation album ‘Bills & Aches & Blues’. The record also featured covers recorded by the likes of Tkay Maidza, Big Thief and Dry Cleaning.