Alec Benjamin announces Asia-Pacific tour including stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore and more

American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin has announced a tour spanning the Asia-Pacific region in support of his sophomore album, ‘(Un)Commentary’.

The extensive tour will see the viral sensation performing in the following Asian locations: New Frontier Theater in Manila on November 21, Legacy Taipei in Taipei on November 23, WWW X in Tokyo on November 28, KL Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on 30 November, LOUDLIVE Festival in Jakarta on December 2, The Theatre at Mediacorp in Singapore on December 4, and KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre in Bangkok on December 6.

The pop singer will then make a 3-date Australian outing consisting of stops at The Metro Theatre in Sydney on December 10, Max Watt’s in Melbourne on December 13, and The Triffid in Brisbane on December 16.

Alec Benjamin’s Asian appearances except Manila and Jakarta will be produced by Live Nation, and Live Nation members will have access to presale tickets for those shows. Live Nation Presale tickets will go live on August 29 in Taipei, August 30 in Singapore, September 1 in Bangkok, September 2 in Toyko (for Newsletter Members), and September 6 in Kuala Lumpur. Tickets for Jakarta’s LOUDLIVE Festival– which takes place on December 2-3– can be purchased here. Ticketing information for the Manila concert has yet to be confirmed as of the time of writing.

General ticket prices for the Asian dates excluding Manila and Jakarta are as follows: TWD2,100 in Taipei, JPY7,000 including tax in Tokyo, RM388 in Kuala Lumpur, SGD98-SGD128 in Singapore and THB2,200-THB2,600 in Bangkok.

All Australian tour dates will be co-produced by Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment. Frontier presale tickets will be available in Sydney on August 29, whereas general admission tickets will be available in Melbourne and Brisbane on August 30.

General admission tickets for all Australian dates will cost AUD59. Details on VIP or Meet-and-Greet packages can be found on ticketing pages for the respective cities.

In April, Alec Benjamin released his sophomore full-length album ‘(Un)Commentary’, which featured tracks including ‘Devil Doesn’t Bargain’, ‘The Way You Felt’ and ‘Shadow of Mine’. The album follows his major label debut, ‘These Two Windows’, which was released in 2020.

Alec Benjamin’s 2022 Asia-Pacific tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

21 – New Frontier Theater – Manila, Philippines

23 – Legacy Taipei – Taipei, Taiwan

28 – WWW X – Tokyo, Japan

30 – Live8, KL Convention Centre – Kuala Lumpur

DECEMBER

2 – LOUDLIVE Festival – Jakarta, Indonesia

4 – The Theatre at Mediacorp – Singapore, Singapore

6 – KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre – Bangkok, Thailand

10 – The Metro Theatre – Sydney, Australia

13 – Max Watt’s – Melbourne, Australia

16 – The Triffid – Brisbane, Australia