Alex Cameron announces 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour

Alex Cameron has announced a six-date run of headline shows in Australia and New Zealand, touring the region this November in support of his recent ‘Oxy Music’ album.

The stint will begin in Fremantle on Friday November 18, when Cameron – who is native to Sydney, but currently based in New York – will perform at Freo Social. From there, he will head to his former hometown to play the Manning Bar on Thursday November 24, before performing Brisbane and Melbourne over the rest of that week.

Cameron will then head to New Zealand at the very start of December, playing the San Fran theatre in Wellington on Thursday December 1, and the Hollywood Avondale in Auckland on Friday December 2.

Tickets for all shows on the run will go on sale at 2pm local time this Wednesday (August 31), with a 24-hour pre-sale, exclusive to Frontier Touring members, opening at 10am local time tomorrow (August 30). Find more details on all ticketing options here.

The tour comes as Cameron’s first on local soil since March of 2020 – a run which notably wrapped up just a day before Australian borders were shut due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will see Cameron joined by his full backing band – including his longtime “business partner”, saxophonist Roy Malloy.

In addition to his own tour, Cameron will also appear at the inaugural Harvest Rock festival in Adelaide. He will perform on the second of its two days (on Sunday November 20), appearing alongside the likes of Crowded House, Khruangbin, Sam Fender and The Avalanches. Tickets for the festival are available here.

Cameron released ‘Oxy Music’, his fourth solo album, back in March via Secretly Canadian. Three singles from the album were released prior to it coming out: ‘Sara Jo’, ‘Best Life’ and ‘K Hole’.

NME featured ‘Oxy Music’ in a round-up of the best Australian releases from March, with Alex Gallagher writing: “No one paints a desperate character like Alex Cameron. Album four sees him navigate that role with more genuine reflection than ever before, turning down his more sardonic impulses for a poignant – but always, despite everything, celebratory – portrait of addiction and a meditation on a time when real-life connection is increasingly difficult to find.”

Alex Cameron’s 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 18 – Walyalup/Fremantle, Freo Social

Sunday 20 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Harvest Rock Festival

Thursday 24 – Warrang/Sydney, Manning Bar

Friday 25 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 26 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Croxton Bandroom

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Poneke/Wellington, San Fran

Friday 2 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Hollywood Avondale