Alex Cameron falls into a ‘K Hole’ on third single from ‘Oxy Music’

Alex Cameron has shared a new single, ‘K Hole’, ahead of his fourth studio album ‘Oxy Music’ arriving next Friday (March 11).

The track follows on from November’s ‘Sara Jo’ and January’s ‘Best Life’. The latter was shared to coincide with the announcement of ‘Oxy Music’, which serves as the official follow-up to Cameron’s 2019 album ‘Miami Memory’. Following its release, Cameron also shared a four-track EP that featured demo versions of songs from the album.

An accompanying music video for ‘K Hole’ has also been shared, directed by Jim Larson. The video depicts Cameron as a hospital patient, who is handed a pair of headphones as “treatment” before transitioning to Cameron performing the song inside a cathedral as part of a dream sequence.

Watch the video below:

In a press statement, Cameron described the song as being about “generation self-medication”.

“Holding hands, just to say ‘it’s OK that everything isn’t OK’,” he said. “There’s love here, and peace, if you’re alright with being on your own.”

‘Oxy Music’ was recently selected by NME as one of the month’s most anticipated new releases, with writer Alex Gallagher praising the album’s “crisp, glistening synth-pop”.

“No one paints a desperate character like Alex Cameron,” they wrote. “Album four sees him navigate that role with more genuine reflection than ever before.”