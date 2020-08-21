Alex Cameron shares ‘Miami Memory’ demos EP

Alex Cameron has shared a new four-track EP collating early versions of songs that would go on to appear on his latest album ‘Miami Memory’.

Out today via Secretly Canadian, the release includes demos for ‘Far From Born Again’, ‘Gaslight’, ‘Miami Memory’ and ‘PC With Me’.

Stripped of their bombastic production, and largely without percussion, the sketches that feature on ‘Miami Memories’ predominantly feature just Cameron’s vocals accompanied by an electronic piano, giving an insight into the songs in their original form. Stream the new EP below:

“I wrote Miami Memory in a small carpeted apartment in Queens NY. Between jets overhead, and sirens panning past, in rare moments of quiet, I recorded the demos that would go on to become the album,” commented Cameron in a statement announcing the EP.

“Get close enough to touch it. Feel the warm, goosebumped flesh that makes Miami Memories.”

Cameron released ‘Miami Memory’ back in 2019. His third studio album, it saw the Australian crooner dial back the ironic caricatures he painted on 2013 debut ‘Jumping the Shark’ and its 2017 follow-up ‘Forced Witness’ for a more sincere record, largely influenced by Cameron’s relationship with Jemima Kirke. The actress appears on the cover art for the new EP alongside Cameron.