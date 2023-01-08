Alex G performs songs from ‘God Save The Animals’ on CBS Saturday Morning

Alex G appeared on CBS Saturday Morning yesterday – check out his performance below.

The indie rock artist performed three songs – ‘Runner’, ‘Miracles’ and ‘Early Morning Waiting’, all from his recent album ‘God Save The Animals’.

Alex G’s guest turn on CBS Saturday Morning is the latest in a slew of recent studio appearances. In December, he performed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and earlier last year, he sang ‘Runner’ on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and “Miracles” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Check out his live airings of ‘Runner’. ‘Miracles’ and ‘Early Morning Waiting’ below:

In a five-star review of ‘God Save The Animals’, NME wrote: With ‘God Save The Animals’, [Alex G’s] genre-resistant idiosyncrasies remain, though a few moments shine through with newfound clarity and vulnerability. Across the diverse and consistently excellent 13-track record, he hops between styles, perspectives and energies with abandon.”

Alex G is set to bring his live show to the UK and Europe in March, which includes a date at London’s esteemed Roundhouse on March 23. You can see the full list of dates below.

MARCH

Thursday 16 – Dublin, Vicar Street

Saturday 18 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

Monday 20 – Leeds, University Stylus

Tuesday 21 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Wednesday 22 – Bristol, SWX

Thursday 23 – London, Roundhouse, London, UK

Saturday 25 – Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin,

Thursday 30 – Hamburg, Gruenspan

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Berlin, Columbia Theatre

Monday 3 – Munich, Ampere

Tuesday 4 – Cologne, Gebaude 9

Wednesday 5 – Tourcoing, Grand Mix

Thursday 6 – Paris, Trabendo