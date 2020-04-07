Alex Gaskarth and Mark Hoppus are working on new Simple Creatures material while in lockdown

All Time Low‘s Alex Gaskarth and Blink 182‘s Mark Hoppus are currently working on new material for their side project Simple Creatures while living in lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

Described as an outlet for “trash-pop and animal urges”, the supergroup released two EPs last year with ‘Strange Love’ and ‘Everything Opposite’. Now, it looks like the duo could be dropping more new music sooner rather than later.

“We’re already working on potential quarantine music while we’re all on lockdown,” Gaskarth told NME in this week’s edition of Does Rock N’ Roll Kill Braincells. “He’s in Idaho – he escaped while he still could – and I’m stuck home in Maryland, so we won’t be doing it in person but we’re sending ideas back and forth and we’re always talking about what the next steps are for Simple Creatures. It’s in the works.”

Advertisement

Opening up about his life in lockdown, Gaskarth told NME about his hopes and plans to “stay creative”.

“You’ve got to find things to do that are positive when you’re self isolating and quarantining at home,” he said. “It’s not good to do nothing. So my goal is to write songs and connect with people – I’ve even talked to just some random friends who are writers about doing FaceTime calls where we write songs.

“Beyond that, I live on a farm situation so we have horses and animals that take up a lot of our time during the day so it’s easy for us to get lost in that, so that’s really satisfying work to do – that’s keeping us sane right now.”

He added: “That’s the routine we’re on right now. We get up early and take care of the barn work and and keep the animals happy and out to pasture and then go on with the rest of our day. Like I said, it’s pretty surreal. Having that sense of purpose and job that you still have to do regardless of what’s going on in the outside world is kind of grounding. It gives you – when everything else is shut down, that is a constant so its helping I think me and my wife maintain some level of sanity in all of the this.”

Advertisement

All Time Low’s latest album ‘Wake Up Sunshine’ arrived last week on April 3.

Blink 182 meanwhile, recently put a call out for fans to appear in their new quarantine-themed music video for their track ‘Happy Days’.The band also made headlines when a YouTuber went viral for reworking The Killers’ biggest ‘Mr Brightside in the style of the pop-punk legends.