Alex Lahey, Alice Skye, Thelma Plum announced for all-ages regional Victorian tour

Alex Lahey, Alice Skye, The Chats, Thelma Plum and a number of other Aussie acts have been announced for youth music organisation The Push’s All-Ages Tour.

Taking place in regional and outer-suburban locations across Victoria over the course of seven weekends, the tour is designed to be accessible for fans of all ages, with tickets capped at $20.

Alice Ivy, Allday, Mallrat, Sycco, JK-47 and Teenage Joans are among the other acts locked in to perform. Local performers will also open for each show. Tickets for concerts go on sale this Friday (August 6) through Moshtix.

The Push All-Ages Tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 17 – Alice Ivy + KIAN, Shepparton

Sunday 19 – Alice Ivy + MLBRN, Cardinia

Friday 24 – Allday + JK-47, Broadford

Saturday 25 – Allday + JK-47, Ballarat

Sunday 26 – Allday + JK-47, Goroke

OCTOBER

Friday 1 – Mallrat + Ninajirachi, Warracknabeal

Saturday 2 – Mallrat + Ninajirachi, Diamond Creek

Sunday 3 – Mallrat + Ninajirachi, Inverloch

Friday 8 – Sycco + Alice Skye, Wodonga

Saturday 9 – Sycco + Alice Skye, Bruthen

Sunday 10 – Sycco + Alice Skye, Mornington

Friday 15 – The Chats + Teenage Joans, Swan Hill

Saturday 16 – The Chats + Teenage Joans, North Wangaratta

Sunday 17 – The Chats + Teenage Joans, Healesville

Friday 22 – Thelma Plum + Dallas Woods, Strathdale

Saturday 23 – Thelma Plum + Dallas Woods, Sunbury

Sunday 24 – Thelma Plum + Dallas Woods, Stratford

Friday 29 – The Smith Street Band + Alex Lahey, Warrnambool

Saturday 30 – The Smith Street Band + Alex Lahey, Stawell

Sunday 31 – The Smith Street Band + Alex Lahey, Hoppers Crossing