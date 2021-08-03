Alex Lahey, Alice Skye, Thelma Plum announced for all-ages regional Victorian tour

Alex Lahey, Alice Skye, The Chats, Thelma Plum and a number of other Aussie acts have been announced for youth music organisation The Push’s All-Ages Tour.
Taking place in regional and outer-suburban locations across Victoria over the course of seven weekends, the tour is designed to be accessible for fans of all ages, with tickets capped at $20.
Alice Ivy, Allday, Mallrat, Sycco, JK-47 and Teenage Joans are among the other acts locked in to perform. Local performers will also open for each show. Tickets for concerts go on sale this Friday (August 6) through Moshtix.
The Push All-Ages Tour dates are:
SEPTEMBER
Friday 17 – Alice Ivy + KIAN, Shepparton
Sunday 19 – Alice Ivy + MLBRN, Cardinia
Friday 24 – Allday + JK-47, Broadford
Saturday 25 – Allday + JK-47, Ballarat
Sunday 26 – Allday + JK-47, Goroke
OCTOBER
Friday 1 – Mallrat + Ninajirachi, Warracknabeal
Saturday 2 – Mallrat + Ninajirachi, Diamond Creek
Sunday 3 – Mallrat + Ninajirachi, Inverloch
Friday 8 – Sycco + Alice Skye, Wodonga
Saturday 9 – Sycco + Alice Skye, Bruthen
Sunday 10 – Sycco + Alice Skye, Mornington
Friday 15 – The Chats + Teenage Joans, Swan Hill
Saturday 16 – The Chats + Teenage Joans, North Wangaratta
Sunday 17 – The Chats + Teenage Joans, Healesville
Friday 22 – Thelma Plum + Dallas Woods, Strathdale
Saturday 23 – Thelma Plum + Dallas Woods, Sunbury
Sunday 24 – Thelma Plum + Dallas Woods, Stratford
Friday 29 – The Smith Street Band + Alex Lahey, Warrnambool
Saturday 30 – The Smith Street Band + Alex Lahey, Stawell
Sunday 31 – The Smith Street Band + Alex Lahey, Hoppers Crossing