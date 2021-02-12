Alex Lahey and Gordi team up to pay tribute to a Nashville dive bar on ‘Dino’s’

After teasing a collaboration on social media earlier this week, Alex Lahey and Gordi have shared a new single, ‘Dino’s’.

The pair, who also happen to be a couple, pay tribute to romance in a favourite Nashville dive bar on the track. Gordi said the song was “two and a half years in the making”.

“We wrote it on a very humid summer’s day in Nashville about two people sitting in a dive bar as the world spins madly on around them.”

The music video, directed by Nick Mckk, mirrors that concept, as the pair dress up as a variety of strange bar patrons in Dino’s while a couple has an intimate date. Many of those characters are described in the song: “a young boy making promises to a Dolly Parton cardboard cutout…a nun drinking her doubt…a method actor drunk”.



Watch it below.

In a joint statement, Gordi and Lahey affirmed the truth of the characters described.

“The eccentricity of Dino’s makes it a place where it feels like anything could happen and anyone could walk through the door… Anyone who has been to Dino’s knows that there is genuinely a Dolly Parton cardboard cut-out that lives in the bar and she is Nashville icon,” they said.

‘Dino’s’ is the first track of 2021 for both Gordi and Lahey. 2020 was a big year for Gordi, who released her sophomore album ‘Our Two Skins’ last June.

Speaking to NME at the time of the record’s release, the artist – who also happens to be a junior doctor – said “I’ve spent the last eight years doing both music and medicine at a million miles an hour – it’s pretty nice for once to just focus on music”.

Just last month she released ‘Our Two Skins (Remixed) EP’ featuring reimaginings of ‘Extraordinary Life’ by Georgia Maq and ‘Free Association’ by Helado Negro, among others.

Meanwhile, Lahey surprised fans with a quarantine EP in May last year, comprising new cuts of pre-released tracks such as ‘Everyday’s The Weekend’ and ‘I Haven’t Been Taking Care Of Myself’.

She also shared a cover of the Ramones‘ ‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)’ last November.