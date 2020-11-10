Alex Lahey, Emily Wurramara announced for Isol-Aid’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day edition next week

Alex Lahey, Emily Wurramara, Romy Vager of RVG and more will perform as part of a special Ausmusic T-Shirt Day edition of livestream series Isol-Aid next week. It’ll serve as the 35th consecutive instalment of the virtual festival since launching back in March.

The livestream is set to kick off from 4pm AEDT on Ausmusic T-Shirt Day – next Friday, November 20. Performances will take place through Instagram Live via each artists’ respective accounts.

Gordon Koang, L-FRESH The LION, Memphis LK, Mahalia Barnes, Yirinda, Melinda Schneider and Dave Graney and Clare Moore fill out the rest of the bill.

Donations for next week’s event will go directly to Australian music mental health and wellbeing charity Support Act. You’ll be able to contribute here via the Isol-Aid website.

“We are so excited to join forces with Support Act and Isol-Aid,” commented Kirsty Rivers of Australia Council, who’ve partnered with the livestream festival for this edition.

“We know Australians love music, and live performance will be critical as we seek to bring life back to our cities, regions and economy but we can’t do this without supporting our artists and industry to get back on track when times are tough. We’d encourage music lovers across Australia to don a band t-shirt and show their support this Ausmusic T-Shirt Day.”

Next week’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day marks the second time the initiative has been held this year, after an ad-hoc version in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual celebration of Australian music, which sees music lovers don merch by their favourite homegrown acts, will also fundraise for Support Act – in a year when the organisation has provided assistance and crisis relief to music industry workers affected by the pandemic and restrictions on mass gatherings.