Alex Lahey releases ‘Misery Guts’ skate deck

Alex Lahey has revealed a limited-edition skate deck themed around her single ‘Misery Guts’.

The song, which originally appeared on Lahey’s 2019 album ‘The Best Of Luck Club’, was recently included in the new soundtrack for the remastered video game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Lahey shared photos of the deck on social media today (September 24). Callum Preston, the Melbourne artist who also served as the art director for ‘The Best Of Luck Club’, designed the deck. Only 50 will be available for purchase.

View the skate deck below:

The official 'Misery Guts' skate deck is here! There are only 50 of these @callumpreston designed cruisers in the entire world, so get yours before they're gone! Stacked,

AL xhttps://t.co/qBH8vorLn1 pic.twitter.com/ENZXJmdOBm — Alex Lahey (@AlexLahey) September 24, 2020

The deck is being sold for $79.95 AUD, and is expected to ship out in mid-October. Find out more information here.

‘Misery Guts’ serves as the fourth and final single from ‘The Best Of Luck Club’. It follows ‘Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself’, ‘Am I Doing It Right?’ and ‘Unspoken History’. Earlier in 2020, Lahey also released the stand-alone single ‘Sucker For Punishment‘.

Back in May, while Australia was still in the first stages of lockdown, Lahey also released a surprise EP. Entitled ‘Between The Kitchen And The Living Room‘, the EP featured new editions of tracks from throughout her discography, re-recorded at her home.