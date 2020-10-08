Alex Lahey releases fan-sourced music video for ‘Every Day’s The Weekend’

Alex Lahey has released the music video for the ‘laundry version’ of her hit track ‘Every Day’s The Weekend’, featuring contributions from locked-down fans.

Lahey put out a call for submissions in July, asking fans for clips of what they’ve been up to while in isolation. The responses were then edited together with the help of Nick McKinlay.

Watch the video below:

‘Every Day’s The Weekend’ is lifted from Lahey’s 2017 debut album, ‘I Like You Like A Brother‘. Earlier this year, she included the re-recorded laundry version on her quarantine-inspired EP, ‘Between The Kitchen And The Living Room‘.

“After making my ‘Between The Kitchen And The Living Room’ reworks EP in isolation at home earlier this year, I really wanted to bring other people’s isolation experiences into the project,” she said.

“With that in mind, I did a call out for videos people have shot of what they’ve been up to while in lockdown over the past few months. The response of people wanting to contribute was overwhelming.”

Lahey re-recorded the tracks on ‘Between The Kitchen And The Living Room’ after being forced to cancel her US tour.

“I engineered and produced all of these recordings within a week in a small room in my mother’s house – which is where I have been living since I didn’t continue renting in anticipation of touring for most of the year,” she said at the time of the EP’s release.