Alex Lahey returns with confessional new single ‘Congratulations’, announces national tour

Alex Lahey has returned with her first new song for 2022 – and as a press release notes, “the first taste in a long-awaited new chapter” – a characteristically biting indie-rock tune called ‘Congratulations’.

In a statement shared upon the song’s release this morning (August 31), Lahey explained that in writing ‘Congratulations’, she was drawn to examine her past relationships, and reckon with the feeling she had when seeing her former partners move on. “Two of my exes got engaged within an improbably short space of time of one another,” she wrote. “What are the odds? I couldn’t not write a song inspired by it.”

A music video for the song will be released tonight, at 10pm AEST. It was written and co-directed by Lahey herself, working in tandem with Jon Danovic. Describing it as “deeply unhinged”, Lahey said of the clip: “It felt like the perfect time to execute a long standing concept I had of making out with myself on camera. Now, both the song and the video feel like a message about choosing yourself over anyone else.”

‘Congratulations’ follows on from Lahey’s recent standalone single ‘Spike The Punch’, which she dropped last October alongside the news that she’d signed to Mushroom imprint Liberation Records. The new song is expected to appear on Lahey’s as-yet-unannounced third album – the follow-up to her 2019 album ‘The Best Of Luck Club’ – with today’s press release noting that she has “much more to come” in the near future.

Also announced today was Lahey’s return to the Australian touring circuit, with her first national run since 2019 set to kick off in late October. The tour will start out in Sydney on Wednesday October 26, before performing in Melbourne, Ballarat and Wollongong across the remainder of that week. From there, she’ll perform in Brisbane, Adelaide and Canberra.

Tickets for all six dates of the tour – where, it’s teased, fans may “hear a new song or two getting road-tested” – will be available here starting at 9am local time tomorrow (September 1).

‘Spike The Punch’ notwithstanding, Lahey has kept busy in the three years since she released ‘The Best Of Luck Club’. She’s released three other standalone singles – ‘Sucker For Punishment’, ‘Dino’s’ (a joint effort with Gordi) and ‘On My Way’ (a theme song for The Mitchells Vs The Machines, which earned her a Screen Music Award nomination) as well as the self-recorded “quarantine” EP ‘Between The Kitchen And The Living Room’, and covers of songs by Faith Hill (‘This Kiss’) and the Ramones (‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Wanna Fight Tonight)’).

Lahey has also co-written with a slew of her colleagues in Australia’s indie-rock scene, teaming up with the likes of Approachable Members Of Your Local Community (for ‘Small Change’), Eilish Gilligan (for ‘Up All Night’), Sarah Saint James (for ‘Heather’) and Imogen Clark (for ‘Enemy’).

Alex Lahey’s ‘Congratulations’ tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Wednesday 26 – Eora/Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Thursday 27 – Naarm/Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Friday 28 – Wadawurrung/Ballarat, Volta

Sunday 30 – Dharawal Land/Wollongong, La La La’s

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 1 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid

Thursday 3 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Fat Controller

Friday 4 – Ngambri/Canberra, Kambri @ ANU