Alex Lahey shares fierce new single ‘Spike The Punch’

Alex Lahey has released a new single ‘Spike The Punch’, marking her second solo release this year.

The quick-paced power-pop track is accompanied by a music video, directed by Matt Sav, which will be unveiled at 3pm AEDT today (October 21). In the meantime, listen to ‘Spike the Punch’ below:

In a statement, the singer said the track was “about the fun that comes with self-sabotage and reckless abandon”.

“There are some super sinister tones in there rubbing up against really bright anime style guitar harmonies (guitarmonies, anyone?) and shout choruses. ‘Spike’ feels like a raucous bookend to navigating these cruelly unpredictable times. Touch wood.”

‘Spike The Punch’ is Lahey’s first release since signing to Mushroom Group label Liberation, and her first since releasing the theme song for animated film The Mitchells vs The Machines.

This year, the artist also teamed up with Gordi to release ‘Dino’s’, inspired by a Nashville dive bar of the same name. The track was performed live a few months later on The Late Show with Steven Colbert.

Back in August, Lahey penned an open letter to Scott Morrison requesting additional financial support for the arts and entertainment sector, including a business interruption scheme, while restrictions are still in place.

“There need to be structures in place that ensure prompt and direct reparative financial support for business and individuals in the event that gigs, tours or festivals cannot move forward due to outbreaks,” Lahey wrote.

“Further to this, a wage subsidy system will allow for workers and performers to make ends meet during the inevitable capacity restrictions as we emerge from lockdowns.”